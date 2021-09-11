 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,000

Seller will accept or counter offers between $399,000-$415,000. A midtown one-off. Charming 2 bedroom, 2 large bath, spacious great room, open kitchen. Sparkling pool for the heat, log burning fireplace for winter chill. Numerous hidden garden spaces for morning coffee,. This lovely adobe offers its own contribution to Tucson history. Originally a guest house, extension designed by Bill Hubart n 1980 to create a delightful, light-filled living space with mid-century modern vibe, High wood ceiling, huge windows. Wide passage perfect for functionality. Walled front courtyard and side yards buffer street sounds , Entrance to two car garage from back alley ensures privacy. Can't beat the location. Close to Banner, UA. restaurants and park . Add your touches to make it your Home.

