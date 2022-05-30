 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $4,000

FULLY FURNISHED available for short term lease! 2 bed/2 bath newly renovated patio home boasts mountain and golf course views with private pebbletec pool! All new appliances in gorgeously updated kitchen. Bedroom 1 bath features walk-in shower for easy accessibility. Low care/Irrigated landscape. Beautifully furnished, bright and airy with an eye towards indoor/outdoor living and a resort like feel. End unit provides privacy and easy 5 minute access to golf, hiking, shopping and dining. Inquire with El Conquistador Resort just 3 min away for current residence access options to amenities. BEDS: KING/QUEENOff season - tenant pays all utilities and services. NO PET CATS

