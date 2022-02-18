 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $40,000

Charming 2 bedroom home available in the Cielo Vista Manufactured Home Community. This home offers natural lighting throughout, with large bay window in main room. Laminate flooring throughout, with a large Arizona room perfect for family gatherings. Please see additional information for the future resident in the documents section.

