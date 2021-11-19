#LC625437000 ALTURA LOT 244 Popular Bigelow 1550sf Plan in active 55+ community. One-story, energy efficient with open Great Room, split 2-bedroom with Den. Kitchen with large Island and granite countertops. Tile flooring throughout. Two-Car Garage with 2 ft front extension. Inspiring location in the foothills of the Rincon Mountains and nearby Saguaro Park East. Altura/Academy Village amenities include beautiful pool/spa, tennis court, pickle ball, walking trails, fitness classes, dog park and much, much more. Private tour of amenities available. NOTE: Arizona Senior Academy dues of $75/month are in addition to HOA dues. Taxes are for land only.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $417,137
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The weekly tally of new cases across Pima County has risen above the summer 2020 peak, when cases first surged here.
- Updated
- 2 min to read
For Star subscribers: A new casino planned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Tucson would create hundreds of jobs and bring in revenue for the city.
- Updated
Four men killed at a party at a mobile home community on Tucson's southwest side range in age from 18 to 24, police said.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Flower Child and Doughbird are set to open next year at Campbell Plaza.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A planned 145-room hotel with a restaurant will open next year, occupying nine floors of Tucson's tallest building downtown.
- Updated
A federal grand jury in Tucson issued the indictments and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson is handling the prosecution..
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After rescuing the baby javelinas — known as "reds" because of their youthful, auburn hair — a Tucson couple is seeking changes to in-ground garbage bins that attract and trap wildlife.
- Updated
A Pima County Sheriff's deputy was found with a gunshot wound to the head Thursday on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
County considering suing city of Tucson over new rates that will see the average Tucson Water customer in unincorporated county limits will see monthly water bills increase from $50.28 to $56.45 per month.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Blake Masters was a brilliant student and friend at Tucson's Green Fields Country Day School, his friends say. Now he's unrecognizable to them as he seeks the Trump endorsement.