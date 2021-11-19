 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $417,137

#LC625437000 ALTURA LOT 244 Popular Bigelow 1550sf Plan in active 55+ community. One-story, energy efficient with open Great Room, split 2-bedroom with Den. Kitchen with large Island and granite countertops. Tile flooring throughout. Two-Car Garage with 2 ft front extension. Inspiring location in the foothills of the Rincon Mountains and nearby Saguaro Park East. Altura/Academy Village amenities include beautiful pool/spa, tennis court, pickle ball, walking trails, fitness classes, dog park and much, much more. Private tour of amenities available. NOTE: Arizona Senior Academy dues of $75/month are in addition to HOA dues. Taxes are for land only.

