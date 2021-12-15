Sam Hughes Oasis | Corner Lot | Walled & Gated with Sparkling Pool |1930 Classic with Professionally Remodeled Kitchen and Bath in 2020 | Historic charm with exquisite condition original hardwood floors, coved ceilings, fireplace with niche, mantle, intact hearth tiles and charming hand painted tile surround. Abundant natural light throughout. Kitchen is roomy and functional with storage, counters, SS appliances ,and French doors to patio and pool. Stunning bath with oversized walk-in shower. Private parking behind gate and accessible non-permit street parking on eastern boundary. Home exterior and wall perimeter professionally painted in historic scheme. Mature Landscaping. 10 minute stroll to the UofA. ROOM FOR GUEST HOUSE/ EXPANSION of MAIN RESIDENCE. **Virtual Tour in PHOTO Section*
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A commercial truck crossed the median into oncoming traffic, slamming into a pickup truck and killing the two people in it.
- Updated
“Some of our departments are having trouble just blocking and tackling right now. Just getting the basics done,” says Councilman Steve Kozachik.
- Updated
Are you good at bargaining on the price of a new car? Under proposed legislation, if you pay less than the MSRP, you would get a permanent tax break from the state on the vehicle license tax.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
The 78-year-old victim was pulling out of a private driveway when a truck crashed into his vehicle, sending them both into the intersection.
- Updated
Check out all the holiday light opportunities around Tucson this December.
- Updated
Seen and heard from Champaign, Illinois, where the 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats knocked off Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
A state senator has proposed legislation that a pharmacist has no right to refuse to fill a prescription for ivermectin or any other drug, even if the manufacturer doesn't have federal approval for the drug to be used for that condition.
- Updated
The win moved Arizona to 9-0 and likely into the Top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, while Illinois dropped to 7-3.
Under the updated rules, casitas can be as large as 10% of their lot’s total square footage. For example, an 8,000 square foot lot could contain a casita as large as 800 square feet.