2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

Sam Hughes Oasis | Corner Lot | Walled & Gated with Sparkling Pool |1930 Classic with Professionally Remodeled Kitchen and Bath in 2020 | Historic charm with exquisite condition original hardwood floors, coved ceilings, fireplace with niche, mantle, intact hearth tiles and charming hand painted tile surround. Abundant natural light throughout. Kitchen is roomy and functional with storage, counters, SS appliances ,and French doors to patio and pool. Stunning bath with oversized walk-in shower. Private parking behind gate and accessible non-permit street parking on eastern boundary. Home exterior and wall perimeter professionally painted in historic scheme. Mature Landscaping. 10 minute stroll to the UofA. ROOM FOR GUEST HOUSE/ EXPANSION of MAIN RESIDENCE. **Virtual Tour in PHOTO Section*

