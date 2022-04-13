A true unique treasure, this adobe was built as a chapel at the turn of the century. The giant back room was added in 1959, and later the chapel was converted to a home. Rustic and charming, there is a small bedroom upstairs, and a loft for storage...or open it up to reveal more soaring ceiling height. The property has an adobe wall surrounding it for privacy, a shady outdoor patio, a hand-built pizza oven, and gorgeous artisan-made gates. Adorable and authentic, this home is tucked in to the historic neighborhood Dunbar Spring; live adjacent to West University to the east and just two blocks to Downtown!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000
