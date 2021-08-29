 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $429,000

In Sought after La Madera & only 1 lot from a lovely tree shaded park, this completely restored & re-imagined home waits for you to call it home! 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath. This home has been rebuilt form the ground up w/ new poured concrete floors, raised roof to allow for new 9' Ceilings! From the walls out: NEW & custom built by hand: wood moldings, Transom windows above doors, deep, 14'' medicine cabinets, high soffits for light producing clerestory windows (no simple skylights here! ) OH...there is so much more...built-in dining buffet & kitchen cabinets; hand built from old-growth Douglas fir, moss green poured concrete countertops, new sewer line to city, new copper water lines, Pella windows, & more. All work fully permitted. Visit then make this work of art your new desert oasis.

