In Sought after La Madera & only 1 lot from a lovely tree shaded park, this completely restored & re-imagined home waits for you to call it home! 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath. This home has been rebuilt form the ground up w/ new poured concrete floors, raised roof to allow for new 9' Ceilings! From the walls out: NEW & custom built by hand: wood moldings, Transom windows above doors, deep, 14'' medicine cabinets, high soffits for light producing clerestory windows (no simple skylights here! ) OH...there is so much more...built-in dining buffet & kitchen cabinets; hand built from old-growth Douglas fir, moss green poured concrete countertops, new sewer line to city, new copper water lines, Pella windows, & more. All work fully permitted. Visit then make this work of art your new desert oasis.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $429,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona researchers found high levels of a particular enzyme in most patients with severe COVID-19.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After five years at Main Gate Square, this local spot, known for its bottomless mimosas, is relocating to midtown Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As Tropical Storm Nora tracks toward the Gulf of California, long-time Tucsonans can't help but recall a 1997 storm by the same name that jokingly came to be known as Hurricane Snora.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: It’s not a busted pipe filling the gutters along this street. It’s a spring that has bubbled back to life during our third wettest monsoon.
- Updated
Police have released details of an off-campus fight May 30 that left a 21-year-old student with a concussion and other injuries and led to three Arizona Wildcats pitchers being arrested on suspicion of assault.
As a Medicare beneficiary, you’ve probably realized that Medicare changes every year. It adjusts your premiums and deductibles and this in tur…
- Updated
TUSD board member Leila Counts resigns her role as president citing health issues and her children needing extra help getting caught up because of learning challenges during COVID. Longtime board member Adelita Grijalva will fill out the term as president until January.
- Updated
A 65-year-old man died Monday in a crash with a juvenile who police say was impaired. The collision shut down Interstate 10 for hours.
- Updated
Authorities continue to seek information about the killing of a 37-year-old man who died after getting into a street fight on Tucson's west side.
- Updated
A chase and carjacking followed an armed robbery of an east side Walgreen's pharmacy on Wednesday night, police said.