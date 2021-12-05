 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $429,900

Beautifully Remodeled Townhome in The Catalina Foothills! Home features classic Territorial style with solid adobe brick construction, spacious Family Room with cozy gas fireplace, rich wood laminate floors throughout, high ceilings, 2'' blinds, and much more. Bright Kitchen offers quartz slab counters, stylish light cabinets, new stainless appliances, and large central skylight. Separate Dining/Breakfast Room just off the kitchen. Master bedroom has private slider to backyard, walk-in closet, dual sink quartz vanity, and custom tile shower. Guest bathroom also with quartz counters and custom tile shower/tub. Two covered back patios with brick paver extensions that open to beautiful natural desert. Community center offers private tennis court and refreshing pool/spa with covered ramada!

