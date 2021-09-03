 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $435,617

Altura is a 55+ active adult community. 1749sf Kimball plan has Great Room with split 2-BR and Den layout. Kitchen includes an Island and black appliance pkg. Separate laundry room. Enjoy the extended covered rear patio in a tranquil setting. Attached 2-car garage with bonus storage space. Altura is located in the foothills of the Rincon Mountains near popular hiking and biking trails. Altura is home to the Arizona Senior Academy - a premier life-long learning program affiliated with the Uof A where residents gather to enjoy concerts, lectures and more. The ASA dues are $75/month per resident. These dues are in addition to the HOA fees.

