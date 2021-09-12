 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $445,000

  • Updated

Well maintained Townhome w/ mountain view from lovely and private patio in guard gated Deer Run at Ventana Canyon Country Club. Located in the Catalina Foothills School District & walking distance to Ventana Vista elementary school. 2 bed 2 bath, Great Room plan with cozy fireplace, 2nd dining patio and plenty of natural light from southern exposure. Cul De Sac lot walking distance to all Clubhouse amenities. Fresh paint, Poly pipes replaced 2019, new appliances 2019. Close to shopping, restaurants and hiking in Sabino Canyon. HOA handles landscaping of front yard & common areas. Carefree Resort living at it's best in this low maintenance lock & go Ventana Canyon Townhome.

