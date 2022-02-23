Convenient Central location, Historic home in New Deal Acres! 2 bedroom/1 bath/1071 SF home + a 1 bedroom/1 bath/623 SF guest house! Main house has cove ceiling, wood flooring, kitchen has been updated with lots of oak cabinets, tiled countertops+ basement, fireplace, rolling shutters, covered patio! Wood flooring also underneath the carpeting in bedrooms. Guest house has nice sized kitchen & covered patio! Spacious .29 acre lot! Newer A/C units on both homes, electric has been upgraded. Great investment property! Guest house could rent for $1500+/month.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000
