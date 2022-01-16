 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $465,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $465,000

Beautiful home in the Rincon Heights neighborhood. This large 2 bed 1 bath has so much to offer! The location to the UofA, it is so close you are practically on campus. This home was built in the streamline modern era of Tucson architecture, you can really appreciate the design and touches of Art Deco throughout the homes in this area. Whether you are a student a family an individual or an investor this is a great property. In the back there is a small 300 + sqft guest house with a private yard and off street parking. Behind the quest house is an attached coin-operated washing machine for tenant use. Waste no time in touring this property, we look forward to hearing from you!

