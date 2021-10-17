 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000

Beautifully Remodeled 2164 SF TH w/2 Bdrm, 2 bath, Fam Rm + AZ Rm & Office Nook in Desirable Colonia Verde with Active Com & Rec Center. Light and Open w/Dual Pane Windows and Skylights. Stylish Kitchen boasts Custom Cabinets, Quartz Cntps, Black SS Appliances, & Double Oven Gas Range adjacent to Fam Rm w/Wood Burning Fireplace & Lovely Bar w/Wine Cooler. Spacious Formal Dining Rm and Living Rm plus AZ Rm w/ Sliding Doors that open to Private Patio and Blaze Built In BBQ Grill & Wok Burner. Lg Primary Bdrm & 2 Walk In Closets. New roof in 2018 w/5 yr warranty. HOA incls. Heated Lap Pool (short walk away), Lovely Com Center w/Heated Pool, Sauna, & Exercise Rm, Scenic Walking & Jogging Paths, Water,Sewer & Front Landscaping. Close to restaurants, shopping, banks, & parks.

