Own a part of Tucson history! West University was one of Tucson's first ''suburbs'' - 1921 klinker brick bungalow. Historic home: when owner occupied historic tax benefits available. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, enclosed laundry room (ice porch), office (sleeping porch), two car garage on double lot with ability to add on in the future! The finished basement is not included in the square footage - could be guest quarters! Low water use plants, drip system, copper plumbing, updated AC/Furnace, original flooring, well maintained and close to downtown. Walk to restaurants and 4th Avenue!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The right-wing political figure has longstanding connections to Tucson and southern Arizona.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As national companies build hundreds of homes at a time, these Tucson brothers are developing small lots in residential areas.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The majority of home sellers in Tucson got 100% of the asking price for their home — often substantially more.
- Updated
The Arizona House gave preliminary approval Monday to legislation that would make such payments automatic.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Recent spikes in water usage, during record-setting hot and dry periods, were very rare for conservation-minded Tucsonans — we've kept overall water use steady for decades despite population growth. The spikes raise questions about future water demand, and supplies, under climate change.
- Updated
How Frank Sinatra used his star power to stand up for Black performers in the 1960s in Las Vegas.
- Updated
The 31-year-old suspect, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was caught after he was seen trespassing through several yards on Tucson's east side.
- Updated
Following an hours-long standoff, a trooper fired two shots at a 48-year-old man who barricaded himself in a truck in Marana.
- Updated
Maria Mazon and Don Guerra have been nominated before but it's a first for Tito & Pep owner John Martinez.
- Updated
The 24-year-old was pronounced dead after he lost control, was thrown from the motorcycle and struck a drainage gate on Tucson's southeast side.