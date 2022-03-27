 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $495,000

Stunningly Upgraded Catalina Foothills Home with Amazing Views in Sunrise Presidio East! This Light & Bright Open Floor Plan is updated in all the ''right'' places. The split bedroom plan boasts upgraded large format tile & a warm cozy gas fireplace. The oversized kitchen is surrounded by updated cabinetry & hardware topped with granite & a custom backsplash. The spacious master wing is delightful with bedroom, private sitting/office area, & ensuite. The ensuite has been updated to include top of the line hardware and fixtures, a dual vanity topped by quartz, & oversized custom shower. All Windows and Sliding Doors have been upgraded to Milgard Tuscany & windows in the living area are adorned by plantation shutters. In addition, epoxy coated 2 car garage is outfitted with tons of storage!

