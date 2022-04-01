 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $5,800

Spectacular FULLY FURNISHED in La Paloma. Remodeled, 2br/2 1/2ba w/Den with Stunning Views, Updated Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Lush Landscape that overlooks Golf Course, City, Colorful Mountain and Sunset Views! King/Queen/Sofa Sleeper $5800 rate includes cable, wifi & trash. During peak season tenant is given $200/mo. toward remaining utilities. Make offer for off season terms..*Property does not have BBQ Grill **Tenant must agree to pay for 1/2 of owner's bi-weekly cleaning during tenancy (check with agent for amount) ***Access to La Paloma golf amenities requires club membership, not included.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson man arrested in killing of 2

Tucson man arrested in killing of 2

Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh, 24, was jailed on suspicion of two counts of first degree murder in connection to the killing of two people on March 23, police say.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News