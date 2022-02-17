 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $500,000

Adorable well kept bungalow style home. Historic integrity has been kept even with conveniences added such as enclosed laundry room. 2 bedroom/1 bath with additional office/den. Finished basement has its own bathroom and entrance, could possibly be used as additional rental unit for supplemental income! 2 car garage and perfect back yard for entertaining. It is an absolutely must see! Won't last long, take a look today! Property currently tenant occupied, lease expires May 2022. Home SOLD AS IS.

