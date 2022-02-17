Adorable well kept bungalow style home. Historic integrity has been kept even with conveniences added such as enclosed laundry room. 2 bedroom/1 bath with additional office/den. Finished basement has its own bathroom and entrance, could possibly be used as additional rental unit for supplemental income! 2 car garage and perfect back yard for entertaining. It is an absolutely must see! Won't last long, take a look today! Property currently tenant occupied, lease expires May 2022. Home SOLD AS IS.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Various donations are part of effort to clear out the $265 million in left-over wall parts from dormant construction sites along the U.S.-Mexico border. Many materials are going to Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for processing.
- Updated
The 41-year-old suspect was traveling northbound on Park Avenue well above the posted speed limit and failed to stop for a red light, striking a pickup truck.
- Updated
Three of the most important people in Barnes' life — her grandmother, Iona Barnes; and boosters/friends Alice Chang and Mark Berman — have all died within the past year.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Dan Marries, news anchor at KOLD, has reported on "mystery booms" in the Tucson area for years. Speculation ranges from sonic booms to secret government tunneling, but the mystery persists.
- Updated
Protesters trying to bring attention to the high number of jail deaths last year blocked traffic and had a "skirmish" with deputies trying to make an arrest in the crowd, officials say.
- Updated
Out-of-town investors purchased Centre Point Plaza, the shopping center anchored by Food City on Tucson's south side.
A dispute in the parking lot of a Tucson apartment complex left a 42-year-old man dead on Saturday, police said.
- Updated
Health inspectors found 23 violations at Dream Builders, a facility for children with mental health problems that was threated with closure last year. The home continues to operate under a settlement agreement.
- Updated
The Senate Commerce Committee approved legislation making it illegal for the Chinese Communist Party to own property in Arizona. But SB 1342, the proposal by Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, goes on to include any member of the party as well.
- Updated
Cronuts in Tucson? Popular midtown Italian restaurant Locale just opened a new bakery cafe. They offer continental pastries alongside trendy, upscale donuts by cottage baker Caleb Orellana, owner of Cal's Bakeshop.