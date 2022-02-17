 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $510,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $510,000

Desirable Fairfield 2BR/2BA + den has 2065 sq. ft. ready for your ideas to come to life! The primary bedroom is very spacious w/ a large walk-in closet, and the second bedroom has a slider that leads to a small courtyard. There are also two covered patios, one in the back & one off the kitchen. Just down the street are the neighborhood pool, spa and tennis courts. The washer/dryer/frig are included in this sale. There is a termite warranty until 6/2022 through Arrow Exterminators. Hallmark Roofing just made roof repairs. Other than that, this home is a fix-up & the seller will NOT make any repairs. Allowances for repairs are reflected in the list price. Buyer does not waive their inspection period. Please put in contract that Buyer understands there are no SPDS as this is an estate sale.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News