Desirable Fairfield 2BR/2BA + den has 2065 sq. ft. ready for your ideas to come to life! The primary bedroom is very spacious w/ a large walk-in closet, and the second bedroom has a slider that leads to a small courtyard. There are also two covered patios, one in the back & one off the kitchen. Just down the street are the neighborhood pool, spa and tennis courts. The washer/dryer/frig are included in this sale. There is a termite warranty until 6/2022 through Arrow Exterminators. Hallmark Roofing just made roof repairs. Other than that, this home is a fix-up & the seller will NOT make any repairs. Allowances for repairs are reflected in the list price. Buyer does not waive their inspection period. Please put in contract that Buyer understands there are no SPDS as this is an estate sale.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $510,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Various donations are part of effort to clear out the $265 million in left-over wall parts from dormant construction sites along the U.S.-Mexico border. Many materials are going to Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for processing.
- Updated
The 41-year-old suspect was traveling northbound on Park Avenue well above the posted speed limit and failed to stop for a red light, striking a pickup truck.
- Updated
Three of the most important people in Barnes' life — her grandmother, Iona Barnes; and boosters/friends Alice Chang and Mark Berman — have all died within the past year.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Dan Marries, news anchor at KOLD, has reported on "mystery booms" in the Tucson area for years. Speculation ranges from sonic booms to secret government tunneling, but the mystery persists.
- Updated
Protesters trying to bring attention to the high number of jail deaths last year blocked traffic and had a "skirmish" with deputies trying to make an arrest in the crowd, officials say.
- Updated
Out-of-town investors purchased Centre Point Plaza, the shopping center anchored by Food City on Tucson's south side.
A dispute in the parking lot of a Tucson apartment complex left a 42-year-old man dead on Saturday, police said.
- Updated
Health inspectors found 23 violations at Dream Builders, a facility for children with mental health problems that was threated with closure last year. The home continues to operate under a settlement agreement.
- Updated
The Senate Commerce Committee approved legislation making it illegal for the Chinese Communist Party to own property in Arizona. But SB 1342, the proposal by Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, goes on to include any member of the party as well.
- Updated
Cronuts in Tucson? Popular midtown Italian restaurant Locale just opened a new bakery cafe. They offer continental pastries alongside trendy, upscale donuts by cottage baker Caleb Orellana, owner of Cal's Bakeshop.