Luxury meets simplicity in this stunning Rancho Vistoso listing! Built in 2021, this beautiful Mattamy home has incredible curb appeal! You won't want to miss this stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom + Den home in a very desired location in Oro Valley. High-end tile, and custom 8 foot door greet you on your way in. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms for that extra luxurious finish. The spacious walk-in shower in the master bathroom provides a spa-like feel. Retreat into your backyard for gorgeous sunset views. This listing won't last long, so schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $519,500
