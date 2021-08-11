 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $52,500

Centrally located CoOp opportunity located in walking distance to Beautiful Reid park and zoo. Do Not Miss Out. Cash only, no rentals. No Pets Allowed. Monthly fee includes property taxes, water, trash, sewer, building insurance, building exterior, pest control, pool, and common grounds.Sold ''As Is'' No SPDS to be provided.

