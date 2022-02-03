Location, Location, Location. In the prestigious guard gated community of La Paloma Golf Resort. This gorgeous modern patio home has beautiful stained concrete floors, remodeled bathrooms and an open floorplan. The kitchen has a stainless steel slide in range, dishwasher and built in Microwave. The large master suite is on the main level and has a walk in safety Tub/shower. It has a full sized weighted door with a low threshold for easy entry and a tiled surround. The new vanities have raised sinks, upgraded faucets, new modern lighting and framed mirrors. The second bathroom has a walk in shower w/tiled surround and a glass door ,new vanity, lighting, fixtures, toilets and framed mirrors. The loft is perfect for a 3rd bedroom, office or den. It has great mtn views, closet and a balcony.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000
