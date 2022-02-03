 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

Location, Location, Location. In the prestigious guard gated community of La Paloma Golf Resort. This gorgeous modern patio home has beautiful stained concrete floors, remodeled bathrooms and an open floorplan. The kitchen has a stainless steel slide in range, dishwasher and built in Microwave. The large master suite is on the main level and has a walk in safety Tub/shower. It has a full sized weighted door with a low threshold for easy entry and a tiled surround. The new vanities have raised sinks, upgraded faucets, new modern lighting and framed mirrors. The second bathroom has a walk in shower w/tiled surround and a glass door ,new vanity, lighting, fixtures, toilets and framed mirrors. The loft is perfect for a 3rd bedroom, office or den. It has great mtn views, closet and a balcony.

