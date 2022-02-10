Custom home that sits on 8 ACRES on the westside of Tucson. With 1,549 square feet of living space, it has an open floor plan, tons of windows with lots of natural light, a 2 car garage, big fireplace, solar, no HOA, and beautiful views. Kitchen has butcher block countertops, lots of storage with custom cabinets, tile back splash and wait till you see the view out of that kitchen window! No carpets throughout. Great location with only a few other neighbors. Relax on the patio and enjoy the bountiful wildlife & mountain views! This charming home on 8 acres is waiting for you! Comes see this TODAY!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson archeologist Deni Seymour says she has found hundreds of 16th century artifacts from the Coronado Expedition at an unexpected spot in Southern Arizona. “It sure sounds like she has a really exciting site,” says another Coronado researcher.
- Updated
Tucson police found the 59-year-old victim in a parking lot with gunshot trauma on Saturday morning.
Seen and heard: Mike Bibby absorbs Arizona-ASU, Wildcats show signs of 'early December' team and add another Pac-12 POW
- Updated
Seen and heard from the No. 4-ranked Arizona Wildcats’ 91-79 win over rival Arizona State on Monday night in Tempe.
- Updated
It's expected to create 137 new homes but residents opposed it for years, saying new homes would destroy the surrounding landscape and change the character of the neighborhood near South La Cholla Boulevard. and West 36th Street.
- Updated
"I remember playing in little youth basketball tournaments at McKale Center. Coming back now is definitely a dream come true because my dream school has always been the U of A."
- Updated
The Cats lead for more than 34 of the game's 40 minutes, including the entire second half.
- Updated
Martin Villalobos was found Sunday in a long, shallow hole in the ground, four days after crashing his new dirt bike and hurting himself to the point where he couldn’t get up.
- Updated
A man, who officials say presented a "lethal threat," was shot to death by police following a standoff on Interstate 10, north of Tucson.
- Updated
A 73-year-old woman and 75-year-old man died in an apparent murder-suicide in their home on Tucson's east side, police said.
- Updated
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Mesa Republican, quashes bill to allow legislators to overturn election results. He said it's his job to say "no" when others are intimidated.