2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

Custom home that sits on 8 ACRES on the westside of Tucson. With 1,549 square feet of living space, it has an open floor plan, tons of windows with lots of natural light, a 2 car garage, big fireplace, solar, no HOA, and beautiful views. Kitchen has butcher block countertops, lots of storage with custom cabinets, tile back splash and wait till you see the view out of that kitchen window! No carpets throughout. Great location with only a few other neighbors. Relax on the patio and enjoy the bountiful wildlife & mountain views! This charming home on 8 acres is waiting for you! Comes see this TODAY!

