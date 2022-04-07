 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

True pride of ownership shows through every detail in this home! Location Location! This meticulously cared for spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is full of charm and upgrades. Extras include: home security system, LED fireplace with heat, newer electric on demand water heater, ceiling fans, carpet, countertops, cabinets, and windows all upgraded within last 10 years. Doors & windows have security screens from Security Screen Masters. Outside doors/gates made of durable composite based material, high efficiency appliances, Moen flow meter irrigation system, owned water softener, above ground spa, RV Parking with dedicate 30 Amp, and so much more!

