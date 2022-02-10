 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $529,000

Lovely Mediterranean town home with mountain views, beautifully appointed and lots of character. Single story, 2 master suites, 2 full baths, mstr with jacuzzi tub and separate shower, and a powder room off Great Room. High ceilings, open floorplan, split bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops & SS appliances, 8' alder doors throughout, 3 lrg walk-in closets & lush backyard with covered patio. Travertine in all rooms except mstr bedroom which has new carpet. Build in storage in garage, community pool and rec room, post tension slab & brick paver drive way & entry. Can be viewed while in ''Coming Soon'' status by contacting agent.

