Meticulously Well Cared For Home Perfectly Situated On A Private Premium Lot bordering Common Area In Beautiful, Scenic FAIRFIELD SUNRISE EAST. Bright And Airy, Natural Light Pours In From Almost Every Window And Three Sliding Glass Doors. Two Bedrooms Plus Multi-Use Space Just Off Kitchen. Fabulous Features Include Corian Countertops, Tile Floors Everywhere, Gas Fireplace, Owner's Suite With Backyard Access, A Lovely Low Care Yard Complete With Two Covered Patios Just Right For Enjoying Our Incredible Weather Year Round. Feel Like You Are On Vacation Everyday, Make Swimming, Tennis, Etc, A Part Of Your Daily Activities. The Location Cannot Be Beat. All The Best Of Tucson: Hiking, Golfing, Shopping, Entertaiment, Etc., Just Minutes Away. Bonus: Two Car Garage, This Home Has It All.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $547,900
