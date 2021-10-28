One-of-a-kind San Clemente home. Jerry Roberson designed contemporary integrates indoors & outdoors with floor to ceiling windows and natural elements, Dramatic greatroom with fireplace, vaulted tongue and groove cedar wood ceilings, clerestory windows and fireplace. Sensational primary suite includes office/study, fireplace, custom built-ins and luxurious bath with huge copper soaking tub, oversized river rock shower, atrium. and large walk-in closet. Very private lot is totally surrounded by a high wall and contains front entry court, Pebble Tec dipping pool with waterfall, nice greenery and deep covered back patio. Large bonus room with huge storage closet. More storage/workshop, too. This one is outside the box!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $549,000
Huckelberry was in stable but critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle downtown Saturday morning.
For Star subscribers: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema knows the bride and groom but not guests who wore "disrespectful and racist costumes...and she strongly condemns such behavior," her spokesperson said after Bisbee wedding Saturday was beset by protesters.
For Star subscribers: Four restaurant venues are coming to downtown Tucson, including one in the old Cafe Poca Cosa space and an indoor playground.
Sophie and Tim Mason got so sick they nearly orphaned their four children.
Over 40 large-scale sculptures created by local, national and international artists make up the Tucson Jewish Community Center's sculpture garden.
Patrick Martinez is the the second person arrested in the drive-by killing of Ocean Frederick Washington.
In a game of 121 total plays, it took just three for the Wildcats to continue to tear a hole in the Pac-12 and Arizona record books for consecutive losses.
For Star subscribers: Democratic Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is unhappy with how the Independent Redistricting Commission proposes to divide the city into two congressional districts.
For Star subscribers: Nearly 200 rentals are opening for Tucsonans in need, but it's a fraction of the demand for affordable housing across Arizona.
For Star subscribers: An abandoned golf course could soon find new life as a nature preserve, with impressive views of the Catalina Mountains, “phenomenal native vegetation,” petroglyphs, walking trails and wildlife. First, though, community conservationists must raise $1.8 million in two months to buy it.