Recently remodeled 2bd/1ba mobile home with fenced yard & carport! The Property for sale is a mobile home. 1970 Town & Country; 728 SF; VIN 521415857It currently is on lot 17 which is not part of the sale. The Buyer shall rent the lot from the land owner, ABCD Park Investors, LLCpursuant to the lot lease agreement. Buyer shall also be subject to the mobile home park rules and regulations. Shared Water, Trash and Sewer. Buyer will be charged for their allocated share on a monthly basis.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $55,000
