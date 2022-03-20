 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000

If you're seeking a luxurious lifestyle in a premier location, then this townhome is hard to beat! Enjoy living in the safety and security of this peaceful gated community in the Catalina Foothills district where convenience is just minutes away! The home includes 2 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms and a beautifully appointed kitchen with sleek cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The great room offers a wet bar and fireplace and is perfect for entertaining as it transitions into the backyard patio seamlessly where you can enjoy the majestic and panoramic views of the valley below!

