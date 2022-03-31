2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $558,800

Highly sought-after in Rancho Vistoso. Less than 1 year old 2bd 2ba + Den move in ready home! Professionally Landscaped backyard with high end pavers and custom Rain Curtain fountain. Enjoy your morning coffee in lovely backyard with covered patio and views of the Tortolitas with option to fully enclose patio with Retractable Solar screensCustom front door with keyless entry pad and Steel Security Screen door. Main bedroom features soft carpet, plantation shutters, a private bathroom with dual vanities, & a walk-in closet. The stunning kitchen offers plenty of white shaker cabinets, stylish backsplash, upgraded granite counters, black SS appliances, a large pantry, & a center island with a breakfast bar. Double doors open to a perfectly sized Den ideal for an office or studio. Many oth