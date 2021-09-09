 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $569,000

Charming, updated townhouse in highly sought gated Riverbend. Wooden double door entry leads to high vaulted ceilings and exposed beams in great room with wood burning beehive fireplace. Kitchen has been completed updated with new cabinets and granite countertops, built-in pantry and eating nook. Primary suite has walk-in closet, sliding door that leads to courtyard; large bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in shower. Guest suite has walk-in closet, sliding door that leads to front courtyard, large bathroom. There is also a den and a laundry room/powder bath; Lovely courtyard and brick paved back patio. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout.

