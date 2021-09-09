 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $575,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $575,000

Stylish modern loft home, tucked in to arguably the best street in Barrio Viejo, designed by architect Rob Paulus, and built by Dos Pedros LLC in 2007. Timeless in its drama, the entire second floor is the huge master suite, with renewable bamboo flooring, two balcony/decks, an enormous walk-in closet and dressing room, stunning bath with both shower and jetted tub, and glowing aqua avonite counter, dual sinks, floating vanity. Downstairs is the spacious greatroom, second bedroom, full guest bath with pebbled shower floor. Rastra ICF block construction, and walled private front patio, rainwater cisterns, and carport/garage. This is a perfect to lock-up and go home, with virtually no exterior maintenance needed. Heart of the barrio, sustainable and stylish...walk to downtown events!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News