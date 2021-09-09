Stylish modern loft home, tucked in to arguably the best street in Barrio Viejo, designed by architect Rob Paulus, and built by Dos Pedros LLC in 2007. Timeless in its drama, the entire second floor is the huge master suite, with renewable bamboo flooring, two balcony/decks, an enormous walk-in closet and dressing room, stunning bath with both shower and jetted tub, and glowing aqua avonite counter, dual sinks, floating vanity. Downstairs is the spacious greatroom, second bedroom, full guest bath with pebbled shower floor. Rastra ICF block construction, and walled private front patio, rainwater cisterns, and carport/garage. This is a perfect to lock-up and go home, with virtually no exterior maintenance needed. Heart of the barrio, sustainable and stylish...walk to downtown events!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $575,000
