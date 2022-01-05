 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $58,000

Tucson Estates No. 1 is an 55+ Active Adult community. This single-wide home will need some updating. Includes all appliances, two-vehicle carport, storage room and new water heater. Roof recoated in 2019. HOA amenities include: 18 hole complimentary golf course, two swimming pools, spa/sauna, pickle ball, workout room and more!

