 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $580,000

  • Updated

Amazing views form this elevated lot! Large picture windows overlook the Rincon and Catalina mountains. High ceilings throughout and an open floor plan. Chef's kitchen features a gas cooktop, GE Profile appliances, upgrade cabinets, granite counters, huge island with breakfast bar and pendant lighting. Large master suite with tile shower and a huge walk in closet. Office with custom built-in desks and abundant storage. Tile ''wood'' floors through living area, custom window coverings and solar tubes. Extended patio, custom. metal fencing and master gardener native plantings. Why wait to build? This one has it all!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News