2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $580,000

Amazing views form this elevated lot! Large picture windows overlook the Rincon and Catalina mountains. High ceilings throughout and an open floor plan. Chef's kitchen features a gas cooktop, GE Profile appliances, upgrade cabinets, granite counters, huge island with breakfast bar and pendant lighting. Large master suite with tile shower and a huge walk in closet. Office with custom built-in desks and abundant storage. Tile ''wood'' floors through living area, custom window coverings and solar tubes. Extended patio, custom. metal fencing and master gardener native plantings. Why wait to build? This one has it all!