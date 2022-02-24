 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $595,000

  • Updated

BRAND NEW REMODEL***********Be the first to live in this completely remodeled golf villa in prestigious Ventana Canyon Country Club. Nothing left untouched. WALK to golf, tennis, pickleball, 2 pools, fitness, restaurants/bar and so much more. This Ventana Canyon Golf villa is a complete renovation in a modern tasteful design. Spacious open floorplan, light and airy with soaring ceilings. Gourmet kitchen features Bosch SS appliances including Bosch refrigerator. Luxury vinyl flooring and carpeted bedrooms, supersize walk in shower in the primary suite. Please call listing agent for more details. OPEN 2/26 1-4PM

