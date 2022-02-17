 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $599,000

Views, Views, Views! Located in Ventana Canyon Lake Estates with Spectacular Mountain Views, Overlooking the 4th Fairway. Home has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, plus a Den that could be converted into a Third Bedroom. Home Features a Large Open Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace and a Wet Bar. Spacious Master Suite and Master Bathroom. Granite Countertops in Kitchen, Utility Sink in Laundry Room. Formal Dining. Golf Cart Garage in addition to attached 2 Car Garage. Built-in BBQ. Low maintenance Paver Patio with Superb Mountain Views. 24 Hour Manned Gate.

