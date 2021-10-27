2 bedroom,1 full bathroom non affixed manufactured home featured with large great room and formal dining area. septic tank with inspection done in 2019,all city fees paid(impact ,water , electric(transformer is on power pole for lot and electric pedestal is installed by water line. All new abs waste pipes and water pipes throughout ,,all plumbing was replaced when sub floors where replaced in 2019, roof double coated 6 months ago no leaks! cabinets, countertops installed, restroom remodel, jacuzzi tub, light brown Caramel carpet with padding and plank flooring . just needs finish work and you can make it yoursHalf of acre has 3pecan trees,2 almonds,5apples ,3peachs,2 lemons,1lime,1plum, all on automatic irrigation.14x70, 90% remodeled mobile home on lot with spectacular mountain view
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $60,000
