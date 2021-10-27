 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $60,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $60,000

2 bedroom,1 full bathroom non affixed manufactured home featured with large great room and formal dining area. septic tank with inspection done in 2019,all city fees paid(impact ,water , electric(transformer is on power pole for lot and electric pedestal is installed by water line. All new abs waste pipes and water pipes throughout ,,all plumbing was replaced when sub floors where replaced in 2019, roof double coated 6 months ago no leaks! cabinets, countertops installed, restroom remodel, jacuzzi tub, light brown Caramel carpet with padding and plank flooring . just needs finish work and you can make it yoursHalf of acre has 3pecan trees,2 almonds,5apples ,3peachs,2 lemons,1lime,1plum, all on automatic irrigation.14x70, 90% remodeled mobile home on lot with spectacular mountain view

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News