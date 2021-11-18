 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $618,300

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $618,300

Resort living awaits you in this desirable community with a socially active HOA . If relaxing outside on the patio with views of the city lights is your desire then look no further! Inside the home you will find a split bedroom floor plan. Enjoy the cozy feel of lower ceilings that will save you money on utility bills. Recent improvements to the property include newer energy efficient HVAC system ( parts under warranty), SS appliances, and granite/quartz counter tops combined with custom cabinetry. Unwind in the sun & do laps in one of Fairfield's largest community solar heated pools! A premium location & District 16 schools will make you feel home here!Renters are residing through April 2022. Buy now and you can net approxiamately 2k a month. ONLY SERIOUS BUYERS CAN VIEW AT THIS TIME!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News