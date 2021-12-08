 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $65,000

Range Marketing $65,000-$69,000. Central Tucson 2 bed/1 bath coop. Kitchen has granite countertops, dishwasher, updated appliances. Ceramic tiled floor and newer carpet. Bump out is enclosed and carpeted. Dual pane windows, outside sitting area is fenced in as well. Cash only/no rentals. Monthly fee covers: property taxes, water, sewer, trash, grounds, parking, roof, pests, pool and more! Close to Reid Park (golf course, walking path, dog park and more). Shopping/restaurants/bus lines, Downtown/University of Arizona are minutes away!

