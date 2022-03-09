 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $65,000

Central Tucson Coop Upstairs 2 bed/1bath with extended patio! Plenty of room for furniture. Window in living room lets in a lot of light! Extended patio is 1 of 4 that exists in the coops. Kitchen has lots of storage. Cash only, no rentals. Monthly fee covers: property taxes, water, sewer, trash, grounds, pools, roof, pests and more. Close to shopping/restaurants/bus lines. Reid Park is 3 blocks away: golf course, walking path, dog park, etc. Minutes from Downtown Tucson and University of Arizona!

