2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $65,000

Beautiful updated First floor: 2bd, 1 bath + Bonus room Coop. Spacious open floor plan, ceiling fans throughout, super cute kitchen, white cabinets, granite counter tops, almost new dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, water heater, carpet. and dual pane windows.Close to Reid Park. down town, and the University of Arizona.Monthly fees covers; property taxes, water, sewer, trash, roof, pests, common areas, and pools.Cash only/No Rentals.Hurry, won't last.

