2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $65,000

Must see this Spacious First floor unit with 2 bed/ 1 bath + den/az room. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Den can be used for office space or xtra storage. Home has not been updated from its original features as the HOA covers most of the inside of the home if items are original and have not been changed. This unit is less than 10 ft away from the laundry room which is out side your front door and back door faces the pool and common area. Hoa covers termite, common areas, pool, ext building ,grounds, roof, heating/cooling swamp units, water heater, water, laundry facilities, and much more. Must see before its to late. Cash only no rentals allowed. This unit comes with 1 covered parking.

