 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $65,000

Desirable Central Tucson downstairs 2 bedroom/1 bath coop unit that is move in ready. Dual pane windows with new window coverings, high end gas stove, updated flooring in living room, two window AC units. 1 covered parking spot. Near Reid Park (walking path, golf course, park and rec, dog park, band shell, etc). Close to shopping/restaurants/bus lines. Minutes from Downtown Tucson and the University of Arizona. Monthly fee covers: property taxes, water/sewer/trash/grounds, roof, pest control, pools, laundry room, etc. Cash only, No rentals allowed.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News