 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $65,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $65,000

CASH ONLY!!! This is a CO-OP.Newly remodeled co-op!!! Fresh paint and new floors and baseboards throughout. 2 BD / 1 BA and a DEN/Office! Kitchen has an eat in bar or enough room for a bistro table New light fixtures and plumbing: faucets, sink and counter-tops.. Cash only, no rentals. Monthly fee covers: Property taxes, insurance, water, sewer, trash, common grounds, pool, roof, pest control, exterior also includes Hot Water Heater,Heating/Cooling ,maintenance and replacement . Laundry on site Assigned Covered parking area and more! Maintenance also Free!!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News