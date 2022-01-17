 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $664,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $664,000

default

Custom built basement home with too many features to list! Construction was made to accommodate a 2 story house above this finished basement. 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms plus office, all behind hidden doors; can easily modify the interior for more rooms. Open floor plan concept with fireplace in center. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets/storage and a large kitchen island with stainless appliances. Home has plenty of land with 4 car finished garage w/ AC + office and 3/4 bath amenities inside as well. True pride of ownership and your chance to own a unique and special place!https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Qpm4JodDErmhttps://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dkBANokNBgy

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News