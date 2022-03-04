Active 55+ resort park manufactured home on leased land .. Enjoy this beautiful home with many upgrades. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home with bonus room and guest quarters. New AC/Heat Pump and Master Cooler. All appliances come with home. Window coverings stay with home. Double pane windows and storm doors. Tuff Shed Workshop on side with all bells and whistles, 2 doors, work table, electrified, heat reflecting, 2/2018. This property has so many upgrades it's a must see!Purchase contingent on approval by community. Home cannot be removed from the park.Lot rent $583.50 month. Dogs allowed!! Cash OnlyTrash/security $46.00 month
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $75,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The majority of home sellers in Tucson got 100% of the asking price for their home — often substantially more.
- Updated
The Arizona House gave preliminary approval Monday to legislation that would make such payments automatic.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson's El Charro is kicking off its centennial celebration with the opening of a new downtown restaurant, The Monica.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Recent spikes in water usage, during record-setting hot and dry periods, were very rare for conservation-minded Tucsonans — we've kept overall water use steady for decades despite population growth. The spikes raise questions about future water demand, and supplies, under climate change.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The GOP-led Senate votes to rebuke Flagstaff Republican senator for "publicly issuing and promoting social media and video messaging encouraging violence against and punishment of American citizens.''
- Updated
For Star subscribers: As national companies build hundreds of homes at a time, these Tucson brothers are developing small lots in residential areas.
Seen and heard at the Galen Center: UA commit Kylan Boswell finally relaxes, Jay Bilas jumps at chance to see UA again
- Updated
News and notes from Los Angeles, where the Wildcats jumped all over the Trojans from the start on Tuesday night.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The right-wing political figure has longstanding connections to Tucson and southern Arizona.
A 46-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a SUV in Oro Valley Tuesday.
- Updated
Patricia Easter was found dead inside her home on the city's east side.