Active 55+ resort park manufactured home on leased land .. Enjoy this beautiful home with many upgrades. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home with bonus room and guest quarters. New AC/Heat Pump and Master Cooler. All appliances come with home. Window coverings stay with home. Double pane windows and storm doors. Tuff Shed Workshop on side with all bells and whistles, 2 doors, work table, electrified, heat reflecting, 2/2018. This property has so many upgrades it's a must see!Purchase contingent on approval by community. Home cannot be removed from the park.Lot rent $583.50 month. Dogs allowed!! Cash OnlyTrash/security $46.00 month
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $75,000
