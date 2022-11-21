2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $750,000

Owner occupied 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1012 square ft home situated on a 4.7 acre corner lot. There is a structure on the proeprty that was once used as a tack room for horses and years later a pottery workshop. Now currently used as storage.The Current owner does have 4 RV spaces and 2 MH spaces that are rented, all spaces are rented on a month to month basis.The Property does have a well and 2 septics. The SFR is connected to the sewer.Metal shipping containers don't convey. Co-listing agent is related to the seller.For more information please contact the listing agent Frances.