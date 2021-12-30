 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $750,000

Sunset, mountain, and city views! This is your opportunity to own 1.46 acres nestled in Coronado Foothills Estates with amazing views of the Catalina Mountains. This property is a very rare piece of history that was part of the Pontotoc Mine, producing copper from 1906 to 1918. The existing home began its life as the cook shack for the miners. Remodel the existing home on property or build your dream home! There is enough room for your RV, boat, and pool. The possibilities are endless! Minutes to La Encantada Mall featuring luxury and specialty retail stores and dining. Close to La Paloma Country Club, Skyline Country Club, Catalina Foothills School District, and UofA. Coronado Foothills Estates has a voluntary HOA with a low fee of $75 annually for members. Showings by appointment only.

