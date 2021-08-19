 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $789,000

Private and Serene--the Coronado National Forest is your backyard! Well placed on a landscaped acre adjoining the National Forest, this Mediterranean Villa enjoys expansive views of thousands of saguaros to the east & splendid sunset views to the west. Completely remodeled in 2006, the quality of construction & thoughtful consideration of beauty and function is evident at every turn. Free-standing tile roofed 2 car garage + attached air-conditioned workshop/ garage (could be made into a bedroom suite) Soaring ceilings, decorative beams, library sized bookcases, bee-hive Fireplaces. New HVAC. Storage galore. Triple pane sliders lead to 3 interlinked patios allowing for seamless indoor/outdoor living. Room for a pool. Private solar activated gate. Owner/Agent.

